A video showing supporters of BJP MLA Ravindra Pal Singh thrashing toll plaza staff went viral on social media. In the video, the vehicle can be seen hitting the toll barrier. Later, the men in the car got down from the vehicle and started thrashing the staff members. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The police have registered an FIR in the matter. Video: Clash Breaks Out During Baraat in UP’s Moradabad, Case Registered After Clip Goes Viral.

BJP MLA’s Supporters Thrash Toll Plaza Staff:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)