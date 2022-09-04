In a shocking incident, a youngster fell unconscious while dancing in a Ganpati pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the youngster can be seen dancing in a Ganpati pandal dressed as Lord Hanuman. As the video moves further, the youngster collapses on the ground. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors said that he died of a heart attack. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Sharma, son of Ramvilas. Police said that Ravi fell unconscious while performing the bhajan kirtan at Raja Ka Bagh street number 7. They also said that he died during treatment at the district hospital. So far, no police complaint has been filed at the Kotwali police station.

