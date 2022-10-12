"MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai" was the song that was used to promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh. It is coming off as quite believable as MP police on Tuesday discovered a hand pump was giving out liquor instead of water when they raided an illegal alcohol den. The incident was reported from Guna village. The video has gone viral on social media. Video: Speeding Car Hits Youth, Rams Into Pole in MP’s Jabalpur; Deadly Road Accident Caught on CCTV.

Liquor Pouring Hand-Pump in MP:

हैंडपंप से पानी निकलते आपने अब तक कोई बार देखा होगा, लेकिन एमपी के गुना में इस हैंडपंप को चलाने पर नक़ली शराब निकलने लगी । pic.twitter.com/eRfPxRSCXg — Rahul sinha (@RahulSinhaTV) October 11, 2022

