The Cyberabad police in Telangana seized Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash from a BJP corporator’s car in bypoll-bound Munugode. Police have also arrested four persons in this matter. They have been identified as G. Srikanth Sagar, Gundala Vijay Kumar, Devulapalli Nagesh and Dasari Luthar. The accused Kandikotu Deval Raju, V. Harshavarardhan Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy and Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy were absconding. The car belongs to a BJP corporator from the 13th division in Karimnagar.

Watch Video:

It’s raining cash in Manugode! Cyberabad police seize Rs 1 crore in cash linked to Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy and Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy both associates of #BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. #MunugodeBypoll #Telangana #TRSVsBJP https://t.co/4zktKuvAWk pic.twitter.com/k1pyWonO5Y — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)