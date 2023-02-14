A car dragged a traffic police constable on its bonnet for nearly 1.5 km as its driver suddenly drove the vehicle after being stopped for jumping signal in Maharashtra's Palghar district. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video, the police constable can be seen on the bonnet of the car which is being driven on a two-lane road. Cops later said that the driver was 19 years old and did not have a valid license. He was later arrested. Ghaziabad: Thieves Snatch Chain From SDM’s Wife in Indirapuram, Police Register Case After CCTV Video Goes Viral

Cop Dragged on Car’s Bonnet:

Watch: Traffic Cop Dragged For 1.5 Km On Car's Bonnet In Maharashtra's Palghar pic.twitter.com/3Kd2fSiu3t — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 14, 2023

