A video has surfaced on social media which shows two bike-borne men robbing a woman on a street as they snatched the woman’s chain in broad day light. The woman is reported to be the SDM’s wife. The video of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The incident took place in the Indirapuram police station area on February 13. Police have registered a case in the matter and formed a team to nab the accused. In the video two bike-born men can be seen coming out of nowhere while the woman crosses the road. The two bike-borne men can be seen circling around the woman before jumping in and snatching the woman’s chain.UP Shocker: Police Constable Beaten Brutally by Five of His Colleagues Outside Raebareli District Jail; Case Registered (Watch Video)

Chain Snatching From SDM’s Wife in Ghaziabad:

Police Launch Investigation:

दिनांक 13.02.23 को थाना इंदिरापुरम क्षेत्रान्तर्गत वसुंधरा सेक्टर 09 मे रहने वाली 01 महिला के साथ चेन स्नैचिंग की घटना के संबंध मे थाना इंदिरापुरम पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । घटना के अनावरण हेतु 04 टीमो का गठन किया गया है । बाइट- एसीपी इंदिरापुरम@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/19zHSTOAmK — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 14, 2023

