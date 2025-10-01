The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has suspended a state-wide tour of its founder actor-politician Vijay after a massive outrage over a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The decision comes weeks after a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur claimed 41 lives. "In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting programme of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader. New details regarding these public meetings will be announced later," TVK posted on X. TVK Rally Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede, Says Didn’t Visit Victims to Avoid ‘Unusual Situation’ (Watch Video).

Vijay Tamil Nadu Tour Suspended

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு கழகத் தோழர்களுக்கு வணக்கம். நம் சொந்தங்களை இழந்த வேதனையிலும் வருத்தத்திலும் நாம் இருக்கும் இச்சூழலில், நம் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்களின் அடுத்த இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கான மக்கள் சந்திப்பு நிகழ்ச்சியானது தற்காலிகமாக ஒத்திவைக்கப்படுகிறது. இந்த மக்கள் சந்திப்பு… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of TVK ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)