Netizens have reported receiving a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp. The message, part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ initiative, seeks feedback and suggestions from the public. Several people took to X and shared that they have received message on WhatsApp from PM Narendra Modi seeking valuable suggestions and feedback for a “Viksit Bharat.” With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just weeks away, this move is seen as an effort by the Prime Minister to engage directly with citizens and understand their perspectives. PM Modi Letter to Nation: PM Narendra Modi Urge Citizens to Share Feedback to Shape India’s Future as ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message

WhatsApp message from the PMO (Viksit Bharat Sampark) with a letter from the PM asking for ideas and suggestions for a Viksit Bharat. Letter is addressed "My dear Family Member"@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/6RDFTtj9pu — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) March 15, 2024

A message appeared in my WhatsApp thread from Viksit Bharat Sampark, a thread started by the BNP with a PDF attached as a letter from the PM! New election strategy. My WhatsApp number is available on my website and online so can't say that. I will now read the letter. — Karuna Sanghvi (@sanghvi_karuna) March 16, 2024

What's with you Modi g, why are you texting me at 4 in the morning?#ViksitBharatSampark pic.twitter.com/jcniqDV8cN — ᵀᴬᵞᴬᴮ (@TayabWaza) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)