Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to share feedback to shape India's future as ‘Viksit Bharat’ in his recent letter to the nation on Friday, March 15, 2024. “The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation's welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly”, the letter read. I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together, it added. PM Narendra Modi Contributes Rs 2000 For Building ‘Viksit Bharat’, Urges People to ‘Donate for Nation Building’.

PM Modi's Letter to Nation

Prime Minister @narendramodi reaches out to citizens and urges them to share feedback to shape India's future as Viksit Bharat@PMOIndia #PMModi #Feedback #PMLetter pic.twitter.com/Ooo9K4fMGF — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 15, 2024

