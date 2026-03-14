A video going viral on social media shows a few policemen running to save their lives after a bull gatecrashed the helipad site where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter was about to land. The video was shared by journalist Sachin Gupta on X (formerly Twitter). In the viral clip, a bull is seen gatecrashing the venue and trying to attack cops. As the video moves further, several policemen are seen running to save themselves as one of them is seen climbing the fire brigade vehicle. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Nishant Kumar Joins JDU: Nitish Kumar’s Son Enters Politics, Praises Father’s 20 Years of Service to Bihar (Watch Video).

Cops Run to Save Their Lives As Bull Gatecrashed Venue in Bihar's Begusarai

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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