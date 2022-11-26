The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun received an unusual complaint on Friday - action against a youth for drowning a rat. A youth identified as Manoj Kumar had thrown a rat in a drain after tying a stone to its tail. The incident was reported by an animal activist Vikendra Sharma who entered the ditch to save the rodent, which died after some time. The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. Police called the accused to station and on the basis of the complaint, and arrested him. The rodent’s carcass was sent to a veterinary hospital in Budaun for post-mortem. Thane Shocker: Six-Month-Old Baby Chokes to Death After He Accidentally Swallows Fish While Playing With It

Watch Viral Video:

