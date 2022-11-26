Thane, November 26: A six-month-old boy died in the Ambernath area on Thursday by choking on a dead fish that got lodged in his throat when he accidentally swallowed it. The fish was given to him by children from his neighbourhood.

The deceased infant has been identified as Shahbaj Ansari. He was declared dead before admission to Central Hospital and it emerged after post-mortem that a 1.5-inch fish was stuck in his windpipe causing the death. Nashik Horror: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Dies of Burn Injuries After Hot Water Spills on Her

The incident happened in the Ulach chawl of Ambernath area, reported TOI. Around 5.30pm on Thursday, Shahbaj was playing outside his house with other children and was placed on a mat by his mother. A few children were eating cooked fish when one of them handed over a piece to the infant. After holding it for a while, the baby swallowed it, said the police. Pune Horror: Six-Month-Old Baby Crushed to Death After Biker Falls While Trying to Overtake Tractor (DISTURBING VIDEO)

No sooner had the baby swallowed the fish than he started choking, gasping and bawling intermittently, said R K Kote, senior inspector of Ambernath police station, adding, “Seeing the baby struggle, they informed his mother who tried to pull the fish out, but failed.”

His mother and a few others took the baby to a nursing home where another unsuccessful attempt was made to pull out the fish that was later found wedged in the throat. The child was then rushed to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar.

An officer from Ambernath police station said that no one knows when he swallowed the fish, he was playing with other children. Police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

