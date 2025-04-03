The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill with 288 votes in favor and 232 against. Following the main vote, the House conducted voice votes on specific amendments. Speaker Om Birla confirmed the final tally, reflecting a significant division among MPs. The bill’s passage marks an important legislative decision, with strong support and opposition shaping the debate in Parliament. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Waqf Bill Is Not Interfering in Any Religious System, Any Religious Institution or Any Religious Practice in Any Way, Says Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha clears proposal to take up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for consideration after division of votes — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

