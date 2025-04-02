Today, April 2, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. The Waqf bill aims to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency. After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "...The Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way..." He also said that the Waqf Bill will be renamed as the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

'Waqf Bill Is Not Interfering in Any Religious System'

#WATCH | After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "...The Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way..." (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/D0GPIOU9h5 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

Waqf Bill To Be Renamed UMEED Bill

Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill: Rijiju — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

