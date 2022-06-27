A team of Assam Rifles successfully evacuated a six-day-old infant from an inundated area in flood-affected Silchar in Cachar district on June 26. A total of 2,77,158 people remained to be affected in Cachar district, with at least 96,972 people in Silchar still suffering. Over 1.09 lakh people are still housed in 230 relief camps in the district, including 25,223 in Silchar.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A six-day-old infant with mother successfully evacuated from an inundated area by a team of Assam Rifles in flood-affected Silchar, Cachar district on June 26.#AssamFloods (Video Source: Assam Rifles) pic.twitter.com/CLW8QF1fdk — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

