In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, a man and two girls can be seen misbehaving with and manhandling police and Traffic Police personnel in Delhi. The trio was stopped by the police as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Delhi: A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel. They were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate. (Source: Viral video, verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/1ZwP2iBI0N — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)