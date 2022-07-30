On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur was seen dancing with folk artists at an event in Mandi. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, Thakur laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects in Mandi.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists at an event in Mandi pic.twitter.com/B0NJBh2YrW — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)