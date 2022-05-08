Indian Army on Saturday night rescued two youths trapped in the middle of the fast-flowing Chenab river near Vill Sohal in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a video shared by the Indian Army, the soldiers can be seen rappelling across the river and rescuing the youths to safety in the dark.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Indian Army carried out the rescue of two youths who got stuck in Chenab river near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district, J&K. As the water level was rising, the soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/fCKqui1We7 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

