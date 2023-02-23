Luxury items were found during raid at conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell in Mandoli jail. A CCTV footage of the raid is being shared. It can be seen that luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell. Prison officials said that the Jail Authority will conduct an enquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Delhi Police Raid 37 Places in Haryana, Rajasthan After Supreme Court Probe Order into Tihar Jail Officials, Unitech Ex-Promoters 'Collusion'.

