Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday celebrated Holi at his residence in Bhopal. A video of Chouhan celebrating the festival of colours has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute -56-second video clips shows CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan singing 'phaag' as he celebrated the festival of Holi at his residence in Bhopal. Holi 2023 Celebrations: Devotees Arrive in Large Numbers at Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings 'Phaag'

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings 'phaag' and celebrates the festival of #Holi at his residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/SNrqzFLN4R — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 8, 2023

