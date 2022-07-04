Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, waterlogging was reported at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai as commuters waded through the waterlogged streets. The MD has issued heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, Plaghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water pic.twitter.com/jwHQfy6iSU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

