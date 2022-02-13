The state police took out a flag march in Shivamogga in a bid to maintain law and order ahead of the reopening of schools from February 14. Karnataka police held a flag march amid the ongoing controversy over the wearing of hijab at educational institutions.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Police personnel hold flag march in Karnataka's Shivamogga ahead of re-opening of schools up to 10th standard from 14th February pic.twitter.com/cFADaLFCI5 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

