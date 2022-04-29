A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today, news agency ANI reported. As per the reports, police personnel were deployed at the spot to maintain a law and order situation. "Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," said DSP.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today. Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)