In Odisha's Nabarangpur district two wild bears were spotted playing with a football. In the video, the wild animal can be seen tossing and kicking the ball. The DFO told the ANI "It is an animal instinct. They examine & try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time."

#WATCH | Two wild bears were seen playing football at Sukigaon in Umarkot area of Nabarangpur district, Odisha "It is an animal instinct. They examine & try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time," the DFO said on Monday. (Video: Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/c2YnVZqg7j — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

