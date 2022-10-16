Huge rush of passengers was seen at railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. In a video, it can be seen that passengers were crammed into jam-packed railway coaches amid massive rush of candidates of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 returning to their homes after the exams concluded today. Over 37 lakh candidates have applied for the UP PET 2022 exam. Also Read | UPPET Exam 2022: #UPPET Trends on Twitter As Students Throng Railway Stations in Large Numbers for UP Exam, See Pics and Videos of Crowded Trains and Platforms.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches in Moradabad amid a massive rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates returning from their exam centres to their homes pic.twitter.com/i8OZG2x3tW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2022

