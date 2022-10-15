Videos of train rush at Agra railway station in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. According to reports, there is a huge rush at railway stations in Agra and other cities in Uttar Pradesh due to the UPPET 2022 exams. Pictures and videos of trains packed with people arriving for the UPPET exam has taken the internet by storm. In some videos, students can be seen waiting at railway stations in order to reach their exam centres for the UPPET examination. Netizens also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for holding the exams in view of floods across the state. #MumbaiRains, #ThaneRains Trend As Mumbai, Thane Witness Thunderstorm and Heavy Rainfall, Residents Share Videos and Photos.

Students Throng Stations for UPPET Exam

शर्मनाक है मैनेजमेंट @myogiadityanath you will be questioned. You will be asked some SERIOUS TOUGH QUESTIONS in coming days. Ask your admin nad police forces to ensure complete safety of these children next 2 days. Hanuman ji aapko rasta dikhayein 🙏#uppet #PET_Exam https://t.co/JzuQFfRDIZ — AlertCitizenCop (@AshuCrix) October 14, 2022

Students Going To Appear for UPPET Exam

UPPET Exam Scene of Agra Station

This not prayagraj railway station kumbh scene. This is UPPET exam scene of Agra station.@CMOfficeUP #uppet pic.twitter.com/UsfsEMAl6m — Anand Kumar Kaithal (@AnandKaithal) October 14, 2022

Best of Luck UPPET Aspirants

This Crowd Is Not Due to Any Festival

@myogiadityanath @PMOIndia This crowd is not due to any festival..... This is just a glance of unemployment... #UPPET... pic.twitter.com/GU7eyPy6BP — yash awasthi (@yashawa65424334) October 14, 2022

