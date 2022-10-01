A huge avalanche hit the Himalayan mountains of Uttarakhand surrounding the Kedarnath temple on Saturday morning. According to the temple committee president, a massive avalanche hit the mountains surrounding the holy Kedarnath temple in the Himalayas, there is no damage to the temple.

Video of the Avalanche Flowing Through the Mountain of Himalayas:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay pic.twitter.com/fyi2WofTqZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

