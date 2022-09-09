Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday, had been on three State visits to India after acceding to the throne in 1952. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited India together in 1961, 1983 and 1997, when India marked the 50th year of its Independence. Watch videos of her special moments from her visits to India.

Watch Video:

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | Queen Elizabeth ll death: From the ANI archives, Special moments of her visits to India https://t.co/dz0O7BZCwm — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

