A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a university campus in Burnaby was found to be vandalised, according to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. The Indian High Commission in Vancouver strongly condemned the act. "We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, Simon Fraser University Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," tweeted Indian Mission.

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalized in Canada:

"We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, Simon Fraser University Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," tweets… pic.twitter.com/Q1WY5rqhFV — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)