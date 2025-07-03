Monsoon rains continue to impact major cities on Thursday, July 3, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report. Mumbai is set for heavy rainfall with a yellow alert in place, accompanied by a generally cloudy sky and temperatures ranging from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. Delhi will experience thunderstorms and rain, while Chennai and Bengaluru are forecast to have light rain under mostly cloudy skies. Hyderabad may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with possible lightning. Shimla will witness thunderstorms with rain, and Kolkata remains under cloudy skies with chances of rain or thundershowers. India Rains, Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Heavy Showers Across Country in Coming Week.

