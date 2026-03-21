The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, March 20, said that scattered thunderstorm activities accompanied with gusty winds are likely to continue over Central India and East India till March 21, along with isolated hailstorm activity over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand on March 20 and over West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on March 20-21. "Because of large scale thunderstorm activity in many parts of the country and consecutive approach of Western Disturbances, normal to below normal day temperatures likely during next one week," IMD added. The weather agency further said that no significant heat wave conditions are likely during the next one week. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for today, March 21. However, Wimdy has forecasted 0.2 mm of rain in Chennai, 0.2 to 11 mm of rainfall in Kolkata and 0.2 to 0.5 mm of rain in Shimla on Saturday. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update Today, March 20: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected in National Capital Today, IMD Sounds Yellow Alert.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 21

Delhi Weather Today, March 21

Chennai Weather Today, March 21

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 21

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 21

Kolkata Weather Today, March 21

Shimla Weather Today, March 21

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)