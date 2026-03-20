Delhi, March 20: Delhi is set to witness another day of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on March 20, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the national capital and surrounding NCR regions. Light rainfall and cloudy skies have already been reported in parts of the city, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and offering relief from recent heat.

The changing weather pattern is linked to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India. The IMD has warned of intermittent showers, lightning, and strong winds through the day, which could cause minor disruptions to traffic and daily activities across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby areas. Weather Forecast Today, March 20: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Delhi Weather Live Map on Windy

Delhi Weather Today: Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Expected

According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday. Wind speeds may increase significantly during storm activity, with sudden weather changes expected through the day.

Cloud cover is expected to persist, keeping daytime temperatures lower than earlier this week. Several areas have already reported rain since Thursday, with more spells likely in the next 24 hours. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Overcast Skies, Gusty Winds Persist in National Capital After Storm; IMD Issues Orange Alert.

The recent rainfall has led to a drop in maximum temperatures across the capital, marking a shift from the unusually warm conditions seen earlier in March. Weather officials noted that temperatures fell by several degrees following rain and strong winds earlier this week. However, this relief may be short-lived, as temperatures are expected to rise again once the weather system weakens in the coming days.

The current conditions are part of a broader weather system impacting multiple states across northern and central India. The IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms and rainfall in several regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, with some areas also facing the possibility of strong winds and lightning.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).