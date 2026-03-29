The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 27 said that a wet spell is likely to continue over northwest India during the week, with peak activity on March 29-30 and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over the Kashmir valley on March 30. "Isolated rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the week," IMD added. The weather agency further said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty wind is likely over the Northeast and adjoining east India during the week, with the possibility of isolated heavy falls during most days of the week. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru for today, March 29. Similarly, no rainfall has been predicted for Hyderabad and Shimla on Saturday. However, 0.2 to 6 mm of rainfall is projected for Kolkata on March 29. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs KKR IPL 2026.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 29

Delhi Weather Today, March 29

Chennai Weather Today, March 29

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 29

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 29

Kolkata Weather Today, March 29

Shimla Weather Today, March 29

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