Mumbai Weather Today: The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season arrives at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March, as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With Match 2 of the tournament set to begin in the evening, cricket fans and players alike are preparing for the signature heat and humidity of the Maharashtra coast. Meteorological reports suggest that while a Western Disturbance is affecting northern India, Mumbai is expected to remain largely dry for the duration of the opening home fixture. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast

According to the latest forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sunday will be characterized by mainly clear and humid conditions. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 30°C, though it may reach as high as 35°C during the afternoon due to 68 percent humidity levels.

For the evening session, the probability of rain remains low. While some models indicate a 15 percent chance of isolated light drizzle late at night, meteorologists do not anticipate any significant disruption to the 40-over contest. Fans can expect a warm, still evening with temperatures hovering around 27°C at the time of the toss.

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Wankhede Pitch and Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium is historically influenced by its proximity to the Arabian Sea. The evening sea breeze is expected to offer slight relief to the capacity crowd, while also providing early assistance to swing bowlers. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Groundstaff have noted that the high humidity may lead to dew formation in the second innings. This dew factor often plays a crucial role in Mumbai, typically prompting captains to opt for fielding first to ensure their bowlers have a drier ball to work with during the run chase.

MI will be looking to capitalise on their formidable home record against KKR; the head-to-head history heavily favours the hosts, who have won 24 of their 35 previous encounters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).