Weather Forecast Today, May 13, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, May 12, said that heatwave conditions at a few places with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely to prevail over West Rajasthan between May 12-16, with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on May 17-18. "Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely to prevail over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh during 12th-18th; Vidarbha during 12th-16th; Konkan & Goa on 12th; Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State during 12th- 14th; Marathawada during 12th-15th May," IMD added. The weather agency further said that warm night conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan till May 18, with severe warm night conditions in isolated pockets on May 15-16. "Hot & humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Karnataka on 12th & 13th May," the weather agency states. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata for today, May 13. However, 1.2 mm of rainfall has been forecasted for Delhi, and 0.3 to 0.8 mm of rain has been predicted for Shimla on Wednesday. Dehradun Weather Forecast Today, May 12: IMD Warns of Rain, Thunderstorms and Snowfall.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 13

Delhi Weather Today, May 13

Chennai Weather Today, May 13

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 13

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 13

Kolkata Weather Today, May 13

Shimla Weather Today, May 13

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).