Dehradun Weather Forecast Today, May 12: IMD Warns of Rain, Thunderstorms and Snowfall

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Dehradun is expected to witness rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next two days as weather conditions change across Uttarakhand due to an active western disturbance. The India Meteorological Department has warned that several areas of the city could experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on May 12.

The sudden shift in weather comes as many parts of northern India continue to experience intense heat. Officials said a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan are driving the current conditions across Uttarakhand. Weather Forecast Today, May 12, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Dehradun Weather Today

Dehradun Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

According to the IMD, areas including Raipur, Rajpur Road, Premnagar and Ghantaghar in Dehradun are likely to receive showers along with winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

The city is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day, with the maximum temperature likely to stay around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 23 degrees Celsius. Officials said temperatures across the state may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next few days due to continuous rainfall and cloud cover. Recent rainfall in and around Dehradun, including Jolly Grant, has already brought cooler conditions and improved air quality in several areas. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Rainfall and Snow Expected Across the State Until May 17; Check 7-Day Forecast Here.

Heavy Rain Warning for Hill Districts

While Dehradun is expected to receive moderate rainfall, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for hill districts including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

Authorities said these areas could witness intense rainfall, hailstorms and snowfall at elevations above 3,600 to 4,200 metres. High-altitude pilgrimage destinations such as Kedarnath and Badrinath are expected to receive intermittent snowfall.

Impact Across Uttarakhand

Thunderstorms and dust storms are also likely in nearby cities including Rishikesh and Roorkee. In parts of Pithoragarh district, heavy rainfall disrupted normal life as roads became waterlogged following continuous downpours.

Officials said the rainfall has also helped reduce the spread of forest fires in several parts of Uttarakhand, bringing relief after weeks of dry weather.

Advisory for Residents and Pilgrims

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near weak structures during strong winds.

Pilgrims travelling to the Chardham shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, have been urged to carry warm clothes and rain protection due to the possibility of snowfall and slippery roads in higher-altitude regions. The IMD said similar weather conditions are expected to continue across Uttarakhand through May 13 and 14 before temperatures gradually begin to rise later in the week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).