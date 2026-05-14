Weather Forecast Today, May 14, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, May 13, said that conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail over northwest, West and parts of central India during many days of the week," IMD stated. The weather agency further stated that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over northeast India between May 13-19 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka between May 13-17. IMD also said that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Konkan and Goa on May 14. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today, May 14. However, 0.2 mm of rainfall has been forecasted for Delhi on Thursday.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 14

Delhi Weather Today, May 14

Chennai Weather Today, May 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 14

Kolkata Weather Today, May 14

Shimla Weather Today, May 14

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).