Weather Forecast Today, May 25, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

On Sunday, May 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail over Central and Northwest India during the next seven days; East and adjoining Peninsular India during the next 3-5 days. "Reduction in maximum temperatures likely from 29th May onwards," IMD said. The weather agency further added that isolated heavy to very rainfall is likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Northeast and adjoining east India during the next four to five days. IMD also said that warm night conditions very likely to prevail over East Uttar Pradesh on May 25 and Vidarbha till May 26. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Shimla for today, May 25. However, Windy has forecasted 0.2 mm of rainfall in Mumbai on Monday and 0.3 to 8 mm of rain in Bengaluru. Additionally, Hyderabad is also expected to receive 0.2 mm of rainfall on May 25. Jammu Weather Update: Heatwave Pushes Temperature to 40°C, Rain Chances Persist Amid Humid Conditions.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 25

Delhi Weather Today, May 25

Chennai Weather Today, May 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 25

Kolkata Weather Today, May 25

Shimla Weather Today, May 25

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).