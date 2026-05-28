Weather Forecast Today, May 28, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

Weather Forecast Today, May 28, 2026: Several Indian cities are expected to witness varied weather conditions today, with the India Meteorological Department predicting rain in parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad due to ongoing pre-monsoon activity. Delhi is likely to remain hot and humid, with temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius and heatwave-like conditions continuing in isolated areas. Kolkata may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds by evening, offering temporary relief from high humidity. Shimla is expected to enjoy cool and pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and chances of light rain in nearby hill regions. Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours and remain alert for sudden weather changes. PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To ‘Stay Hydrated, Offer Glass of Water to Others’ As Severe Heatwave Sweeps Parts of India.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 28

Delhi Weather Today, May 28

Chennai Weather Today, May 28

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 28

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 28

Kolkata Weather Today, May 28

Shimla Weather Today, May 28

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 05:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).