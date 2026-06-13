1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the IND vs AFG One Day International (ODI) between India and Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on 13 June 2026. Overnight and morning showers have already impacted the venue ahead of the 1:30 PM IST scheduled start. Forecasters predict a 55 percent chance of precipitation, with the highest risk of disruption expected during the second innings. This fixture marks the start of a three-match bilateral ODI series. Led by Shubman Gill, India enter the format following a decisive victory in the recent one-off Test match. Fans can check Dharamshala weather live below. India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 1st ODI 2026.

Dharamshala Weather Live

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).