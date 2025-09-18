The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "moderate rain with high humidity" at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of thunder and lightning on Thursday, September 18. Bringing much-needed relief from the recent hot and humid conditions, light rainfall can hit Delhi on September 18. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai till Sunday, September 20. Bengaluru is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Hyderabad may experience partly sunny skies with chances of isolated showers. Shimla is expected to be pleasant with mild temperatures and clear skies, while Kolkata may see scattered thunderstorms and humid conditions throughout the day. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky With Light Rain From September 17 to 19 (Watch Videos).

