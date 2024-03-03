According to the Murshidabad Police, a bag containing socket bombs was recovered in the Sagarpada area in West Bengal on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The police have arrived at the spot and surrounded the place. Further details are awaited. Bombs Recovered in West Bengal Video: Country-Made Bombs Found in South 24 Parganas, Bomb Squad Neutralises Explosives.

Bag Containing Socket Bombs Recovered in Sagarpada

#WATCH | West Bengal | A bag of socket bombs was recovered in the Sagarpada area. The police reached the spot & surrounded the place. Further details awaited: Murshidabad Police pic.twitter.com/LzzKkzzKTP — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

