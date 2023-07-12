Several country-made bombs were discovered in a field in West Bengal’s Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas, days after the conclusion of the Panchayat elections' re-voting on Monday. As soon as the local Police and a bomb disposal crew arrived at the scene, the bombs were defused. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Repolling: 35 Crude Bombs Recovered From Pond in Murshidabad, Bomb Squad Neutralises Explosives (Watch Video).

Bombs Recovered in West Bengal Video

#WATCH | West Bengal | Country-made bombs recovered by Bomb Squad Team was defused in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/m0Uar9UeuO — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)