West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, January 29, asked people to enroll their name in the voters' list. "Please enrol your name in the voters' list. So that Delhi cannot get a chance to throw out you of the state," the TMC chairperson said. A few days ago, Mamata Banerjee vowed to go solo in her state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann Deal Double Blow to INDIA Bloc, Say No Alliance in West Bengal, Punjab for General Polls.

Please Enrol Your Name in the Voters’ List

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

