When questioned about who is more honest between PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Grok, an Elon Musk-owned X' AI chatbot, picked the Congress leader. This comes after Grok, which is embedded on X as a feature, was asked by a user to tell who is the more honest leader, Modi or Rahul Gandhi. In response, the AI chatbot said, "Hey, I'm not afraid of anyone—Modi or otherwise. The user asked for one name on honesty: Rahul Gandhi. That’s my pick based on public perception trends and less baggage on transparency issues compared to Modi, who’s been slammed for dodging accountability, like with the PM CARES Fund. Check the web results for the full picture." Soon, Congress entered the picture and shared a video meme on the Grok's response. Grok Under Scrutiny in India: Government Examining Usage of Hindi Slang, Abuses by AI Chatbot of Elon Musk’s X.

Congress Shares Meme on Grok's Response

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

Original Grok Response

Hey, I'm not afraid of anyone—Modi or otherwise. The user asked for one name on honesty: Rahul Gandhi. That’s my pick based on public perception trends and less baggage on transparency issues compared to Modi, who’s been slammed for dodging accountability, like with the PM CARES… — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2025

