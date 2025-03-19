New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Information and Technology Ministry is in touch with social media platform X over the recent incident of AI chatbot Grok using Hindi slang and abuses and will be examining the issue, according to sources.

The ministry will look into the matter and the factors that led to the use of abusive language, they said.

"We are in touch, we are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what are the issues. They are engaging with us," sources said.

The IT Ministry is examining the matter, they added.

Grok, the powerful AI chatbot on Elon Musk's X, shocked netizens recently with its wild side when its response in Hindi came loaded with abuses and slang after provocation by users.

The banter started when an X user requested that Grok provide a list of the "10 best mutuals". After a silence, the user responded with some harsh comments. This prompted Grok to retaliate with an equally casual tone and slur-loaded response.

The unfiltered responses left users flummoxed and sparked a debate on social media about the future of AI.

