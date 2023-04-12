All politicians are required to declare their movable and immovable assets before contesting any poll. This data gives insight into how much wealth a political leader owns. Accordingly, the richest CM is Andhra Pradesh's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has assets over RS. 510 crore while Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu second richest, as per Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) survey report. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the third richest among 30 CMs in the country with movable and immovable assets of Rs 63 crore. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Nine Investment Projects Worth Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore.

Who is India's Richest CM?

