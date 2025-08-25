BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday, August 23, told students that Lord Hanuman could be considered the “first one to travel in space" at an event in Himachal Pradesh, and asked them to look beyond textbooks. Anurag Thakur was speaking on the occasion of National Space Day at a PM Shri School in Himachal Pradesh's Una. He later shared the video of the interaction on X with the caption: “Pawansut Hanuman Ji… the first astronaut.” In the video, Thakur can be heard asking students, “Antriksh main yatra karne wala pehla kaun tha? (Who was the first space traveller?" To which, students replied, "Neil Armstrong". “Mujhe toh lagta hai Hanuman ji the (I think it was Lord Hanuman)," Thakur remarked. “We still see ourselves in the now. As long as we do not know our thousands of years' old tradition, knowledge, culture, we will remain the same as the British have shown us," he goes on. However, it must be noted that Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union was the first human in space. ‘Congress Laid Foundation of Electoral Corruption in Country’ Says BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Amid LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations.

‘Hanuman Ji Was the First To Go to Space’: BJP’s Anurag Thakur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)