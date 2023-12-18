During a book launch event in Delhi on Monday, December 18, EAM Dr S Jaishankar made crucial remarks on the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with India and the United Kingdom. “We are right now, in the middle of some fairly serious negotiations with some fairly serious partners. I hear this naysayer narrative coming back, why isn't India quickly signing up with the UK? Nobody says why isn't the UK quickly signing up with India”, the latter stated. He further said, “So somewhere, it is like we have to make that accommodation. We are the people who somewhere are holding back, and we should speed it up because every FTA and every open step is an achievement in itself.” Bengaluru: ‘It is Like Old Club, Set Members Don’t Want to Let Go of Grip’, Says EAM S Jaishankar During Discussion on UN Security Council.

EAM S Jaishankar on India-UK Free Trade Agreements

#WATCH | On Free Trade Agreements (FTA), EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "We are right now, in the middle of some fairly serious negotiations with some fairly serious partners... I hear this naysayer narrative coming back, why isn't India quickly signing up with the UK? Nobody says why… pic.twitter.com/jdYurHzb9R — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

