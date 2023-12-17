During a discussion on the UN Security Council, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that the council is like an old club, where there are set members who don't want to let go of the grip. The latter made the statement in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 17. He stated that these ‘set members’ want to keep control over the club, and are not very keen to have their practices questioned. “In a way, it's a human failing. But I think today it is harming the world. It is harming the world because, on key issues confronting the world, the UN is getting less and less effective. And I can also tell you the global sentiment. I mean, today, if you ask 200 countries in the world, do you want reform or don't you want reform? A very large number of countries would say, yes, we want reform”, he added. Getting Passport To Become Easier: S Jaishankar Makes Big Announcement on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0 and E-Passports.

EAM S Jaishankar on UN Security Council Bengaluru: On the UN Security Council, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Security Council is like an old club, where there are set members who don't want to let go of the grip. They want to keep control over the club. Not very keen to admit more members, not keen to have their practices… pic.twitter.com/Of6jnxjgH5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

